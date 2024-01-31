Citigroup Inc. (C) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Citigroup stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.20.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 750,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

