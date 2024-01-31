Citigroup Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $164.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

YUM opened at $130.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 139,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

