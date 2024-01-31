Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.