Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Citizens & Northern stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
