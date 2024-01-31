ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

