Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 47.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 240,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 102.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NET opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $87.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,464,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,608,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,464,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,608,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,006,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 941,667 shares of company stock valued at $71,329,871. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

