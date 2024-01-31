CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

