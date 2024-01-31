Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

Coast Entertainment stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Coast Entertainment Company Profile

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

