Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $576.00

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 576 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 576 ($7.32), with a volume of 151257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($6.99).

Cohort Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The firm has a market cap of £243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,739.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 538.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 510.63.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,242.42%.

Insider Activity at Cohort

Cohort Company Profile

In other Cohort news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 15,000 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £81,750 ($103,928.30). 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.