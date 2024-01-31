Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $84.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

