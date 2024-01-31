Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock valued at $248,952. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
