Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock valued at $248,952. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

About Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.