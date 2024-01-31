Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,798 put options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 4,710 put options.
Shares of XLC opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
