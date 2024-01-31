Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE CBU opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 328.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,732,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

