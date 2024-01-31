Comparing Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $25.70 billion 2.65 $7.76 billion $13.46 8.68

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 32.11% 26.80% 16.67%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 26.09, meaning that its stock price is 2,509% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Index Oil and Gas and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 9 12 1 2.64

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $143.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Index Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Index Oil and Gas

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

