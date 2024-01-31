Comparing NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) and Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mainz Biomed and NanoViricides’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $530,000.00 N/A -$26.39 million N/A N/A NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.59 million ($0.78) -1.45

NanoViricides has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mainz Biomed.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 1 2 0 2.67 NanoViricides 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mainz Biomed and NanoViricides, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mainz Biomed presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 724.59%. NanoViricides has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 364.60%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Risk and Volatility

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NanoViricides shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mainz Biomed and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A NanoViricides N/A -54.52% -50.47%

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test. The company has a research collaboration with Microba Life Sciences to discover and develop novel therapeutics for major diseases. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc., a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases. It also offers NV-CoV-2 Solution for injection, infusion, and inhalation to treat severe cases that are not yet hospitalized would be best performed by an injection; and injectable solution can be delivered directly into the lungs as a fog created using standard portable battery operated nebulizer devices which enables action at the most important site of infection by a respiratory virus, such as coronaviruses, RSV, influenzas, human meta-pneumovirus, certain adenoviruses, and other infections, that can lead to severe pneumonia. In addition, the company provides Nanoviricide, a biomimetic platform technology designed to attack enveloped virus particles to deliver anti-viral payload into infected cells sparing uninfected cells to block replication cycle without toxicity. NanoViricides, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

