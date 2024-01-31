Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CMP opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $968.44 million, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 917,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 914,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

