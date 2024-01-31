Compass Point Upgrades Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to “Buy”

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Core Scientific stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1,709.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,495 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,667,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 625,662 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 220,532 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

