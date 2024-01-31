Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

