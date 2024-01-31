ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,704.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.