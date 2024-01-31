Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $168.24

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.24 and traded as high as $174.90. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $174.06, with a volume of 3,137,395 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

