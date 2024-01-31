Contrasting QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

QCR has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 20.80% 14.08% 1.39% Ohio Valley Banc 16.96% 9.19% 0.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.1% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QCR and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

QCR presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $546.09 million 1.90 $113.56 million $6.73 9.20 Ohio Valley Banc $74.49 million 1.54 $12.63 million $2.65 9.08

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ohio Valley Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

QCR beats Ohio Valley Banc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR



QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company's loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Ohio Valley Banc



Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

