Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Cormark lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.23.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.68 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$956.31 million, a PE ratio of -93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of C$710.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.95 million. Research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6031008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

