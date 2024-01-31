CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. CoreCivic has set its FY23 guidance at $1.37-1.43 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoreCivic Stock Down 2.0 %

CXW stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.83. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

