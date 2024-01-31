Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

