Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $386.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

