Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

