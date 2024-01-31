Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

