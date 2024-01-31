Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 358 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

