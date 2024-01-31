Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,890. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $841.58 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $846.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $805.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

