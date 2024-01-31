Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 539 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XAR opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

