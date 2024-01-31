Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after acquiring an additional 324,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,378,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

