Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $114,654,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PANW opened at $345.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

