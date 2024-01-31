Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 223.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,610 shares of company stock worth $6,418,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

