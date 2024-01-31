Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VDC opened at $194.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average of $188.42. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

