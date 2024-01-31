Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

