Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

