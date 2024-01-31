Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

