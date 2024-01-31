Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

