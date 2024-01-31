Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

