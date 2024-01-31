Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

