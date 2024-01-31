Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $105.87.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

