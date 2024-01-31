Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $62,691,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

