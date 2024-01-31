Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $443.50 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.