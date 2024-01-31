Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $406,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

