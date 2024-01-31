Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.