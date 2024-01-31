Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,847,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,292,000 after purchasing an additional 173,236 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 54,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

