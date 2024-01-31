Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,895,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

