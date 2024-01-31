Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.