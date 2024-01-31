Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.