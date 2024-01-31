Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $454.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $455.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.