Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.